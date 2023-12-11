Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares recorded a goal and an assist against the New York Islanders on Monday night to reach 1,000 career points.

The 33-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., entered the night with 998 career points (434 goals and 564 assists) spread out across 1,053 career games with the Islanders and the Maple Leafs.

The former first-overall pick of the Islanders in 2009, Tavares played nine seasons for the Islanders from 2009-10 through the 2017-18 season before signing with his hometown Maple Leafs as a free agent.

In 25 games this season, Tavares has eight goals and 17 assists for 25 points.

Tavares' first career point came on Oct. 3, 2009 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.