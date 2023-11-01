Add Auston Matthews to the list of Prime-sponsored athletes.

The sports drink company owned by Logan Paul and JJ "KSI" Olatunji introduced the Toronto Maple Leafs centre as its latest partner on Wednesday.

During an appearance in Toronto this past weekend, the World Wrestling Entertainment-contracted Paul hinted that they had signed a Leafs player.

"We may have just signed someone from the Toronto Maple Leafs to Prime," Paul told fans at Yonge-Dundas Square. "I can't say who it is yet, but be on the lookout because we got another big signing."

Among other athletes sponsored by Prime include Manchester City and Norway forward Erling Haaland, Aston Villa and Switzerland midfielder Alisha Lehmann and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Matthews already has sponsorship deals with RBC and betting house Bet99.

A native of Scottsdale, AZ, Matthews is in his eighth NHL season. Through nine games, the 26-year-old Matthews has seven goals and three assists.