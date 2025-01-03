The Toronto Maple Leafs claimed defenceman Dakota Mermis back off waivers from the Utah Hockey Club on Friday.

Mermis, 30, was placed on waivers Thursday by Utah, who claimed him from the Maple Leafs on Dec. 12. He has assigned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

He appeared in just one game for Utah, recording two shots on goal in 10:47 minutes of ice time in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 22.

In three games with the Marlies this season, the Alton, Illi. native has registered one assist with six penalty minutes.

The eight-year veteran has scored four goals and 12 points across 75 career NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes, New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild and Utah.