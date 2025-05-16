Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube told reporters that he is unsure if forward Matthew Knies will be healthy enough to play in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

Knies, 22, was injured in the second period of the team's 2-0 win in Game 6 of their second-round series after taking a reverse hit from Panthers defenceman Niko Mikkola.

The 6-foot-3 winger laboured on the bench and was able to stay in the game, but only skated 13:01 in total with his playing time dropping significantly.

Knies has been a key contributor for the Maple Leafs in the playoffs, recording five goals and seven points in 12 playoff games, including two goals and four points against the Panthers.

The 22-year-old had 29 points and 58 points in 78 regular-season games.

Toronto finished the regular season as Atlantic Division champions with a 52-26-4 record and defeated the Ottawa Senators in six games to reach the second round.

The series shifts back to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for Game 7 on Sunday with the winner set to advance to the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.