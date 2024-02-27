Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was ejected late in the third period of Tuesday’s 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Sheldon Keefe has been handed a game misconduct. pic.twitter.com/4Hj7xuO9Ln — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 28, 2024

Keefe was assessed a game misconduct with 2:14 remaining in the third period after arguing with referee Garrett Rank and was forced to leave the bench.

The 43-year-old did not comment on his ejection when he addressed the media following the game.

The Maple Leafs saw their seven-game win streak come to an end with their defeat on home ice.