Leafs coach Keefe ejected from Tuesday's game vs. Golden Knights
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was ejected late in the third period of Tuesday’s 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Keefe was assessed a game misconduct with 2:14 remaining in the third period after arguing with referee Garrett Rank and was forced to leave the bench.
The 43-year-old did not comment on his ejection when he addressed the media following the game.
The Maple Leafs saw their seven-game win streak come to an end with their defeat on home ice.