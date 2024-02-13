Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Conor Timmins has been diagnosed with mononucleosis and will be out indefinitely, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced.

The 25-year-old missed the last four games with the illness. Sidelined to start the season by a lower-body injury, Timmins has appeared in just 16 games this season, scoring one goal with five assists.

Timmins carries a cap hit of $1.1 million this season in the first of a two-year deal signed with Toronto in the off-season. He was acquired by the Maple Leafs last season from the Arizona Coyotes.

Selected 32nd overall in the 2017 draft by Colorado, Timmins has three goals and 27 points in 82 career games with the Avalanche, Coyotes and Maple Leafs.

Leafs lineup notes

Defenceman Mark Giordano was absent from Leafs' gameday skate Tuesday, but will play against the St. Louis Blues.

Giordano was on the ice for practice yesterday after missing Saturday's game against Ottawa. He was injured last Wednesday against the Dallas Stars.

"It was more whether he could get his skate on and feel good out," Keefe said Monday on Giordano's lower-body injury.

Keefe also adds forward David Kampf will return to the lineup Tuesday after missing last week with an undisclosed injury.

TSN's Mark Masters also notes Ilya Samsonov is the first goalie off the ice and will get the start against the Blues.

Goaltender Martin Jones is day to day with an injury so Dennis Hildeby will back up Samsonov.

Ryan Reaves, who usually skates, was not on the ice Tuesday morning but is in the lineup tonight.