Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Conor Timmins is week-to-week with a "significant" lower-body injury, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday.

Timmins was injured in a preseason game on Friday.

"Conor unfortunately took a hit last night really late in the third period and he's going to miss some time," Keefe said Saturday. "We'll get a MRI today and that will determine the extent of it, but he's going to be out for a bit."

The 25-year-old was acquired last season from the Arizona Coyotes, posting two goals and 14 points in 25 games upon joining the Maple Leafs.

John Klingberg, another right-shot defenceman, is currently sidelined with an upper-body injury, will not skate Monday, Keefe said. The head coach noted though that Klingberg is not expected to be sidelined long-term.

