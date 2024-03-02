Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin sustained a head injury in Saturday's 4-3 win over the New York Rangers, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

“It’s a head injury. We’ll have to get it figured out," Keefe said following the game.

Lyubushkin appeared to suffer the injury when he was checked into the boards by Rangers' forward Matt Rempe.

"Comes a long way. Leaves his feet," Keefe said of the hit. "Hits him in the head. Injury."

on the Ryan Reaves fight: "I thought it was good, especially considering the guy knocks one of our guys out of the game" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 3, 2024

"He's a little bit hurt, but I think he's good. He's good right now & he has time for recovery a little bit," said Leafs' goaltender Ilya Samsonov.

The 29-year-old played 12:12 before exiting. It was his first game with the Leafs since being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks.