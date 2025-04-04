Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe and forward David Kampf will both miss Saturday's game against the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets with injuries.

The 31-year-old McCabe sustained an undisclosed injury against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday while the 30-year-old Kampf suffered an upper-body injury in the same game.

McCabe has two goals and 21 assists over 66 games in 2024-25, his second full season with the club.

Kampf has five goals and eight assists over 59 games this season.

Pontus Holmberg centred the team's fourth line during Friday's practice working between wingers Steven Lorentz and Nick Robertson. Robertson has severed as a healthy scratch of late, but held a role on the team's second power play unit Friday as he appears set to draw back in.

The Leafs lead the Atlantic Division by three points over the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 46-25-4 record.