Newly-acquired Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Matt Benning said Friday he isn't concerned about rumours he could be traded again in the near future.

Acquired along with third- and fifth-round picks from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for blueliner Timothy Liljegren, Benning joins a crowded Leafs blueline that is also expected to see the debut of Jani Hakanpaa in the coming days or weeks.

Hakanpaa and forward Connor Dewar, who have both yet to play this season, were assigned to the AHL on a conditioning stint Friday, suggesting a roster crunch is looming in Toronto.

"That's your guys’ job," Benning said of the speculation, per the Toronto Sun. "I don't really look into that. Whatever comes, comes.

"(I've) got to make it hard on decision-making to keep me here. If I get an opportunity to get in and do well with it, that's all I can control."

TSN Hockey Insiders Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger both mentioned the possibility of the Maple Leafs flipping Benning on Thursday.

"It has more to do with roster space as opposed to the cap issues that the Toronto Maple Leafs seem to tangle with on a day-in and day-out basis annually," Dreger said of the likelihood the team will make more moves. "So, I would expect that Brad Treliving is either going to have to place another player on waivers... or the idea of a trade, because Toronto right now is locked in with its 23-man roster.

"But beyond that, it was a fresh start for Timothy Liljegren. Right? He wasn't fitting the eye of head coach Craig Berube. So, he gets that start with the San Jose Sharks. The Toronto Maple Leafs get a couple of draft picks, which they need. Matt Benning - a veteran defenceman - who Treliving could also flip and add an additional asset. So, tidy work with depth players."

Benning skated in seven games this season for the Sharks and did not record a point with a minus-5 rating. He is signed at a cap hit of $1.25 million through next season.

The 30-year-old blueliner has also played with the Nashville Predators and Oilers over the course of his 464-game NHL career.