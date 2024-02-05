Toronto Maple Leafs centre David Kampf is out for the week with an undisclosed injury after an MRI revealed something that will need time to heal.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Kampf will be unavailable to play Monday against the New York Islanders, Wednesday's contest against the Dallas Stars and Saturday against the Ottawa Senators.

Kampf suffered the injury before the All-Star break. He had 19 shifts with 14:42 of ice time during the Maple Leafs' 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 27, their last game prior to the break.

The 29-year-old has has four goals and eight points in 46 games this season.

Kampf is in the first season of a four-year, $9.6 million deal and has a cap hit of $2.4 million per season.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017, Kampf has 39 goals and 119 points in 445 career games split between the Blackhawks and Maple Leafs.