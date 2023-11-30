Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Thursday that veteran defenceman Mark Giordano is week-to-week with a broken finger.

Giordano left the Maple Leafs' game on Tuesday against the visiting Florida Panthers with an upper-body injury.

The 40-year-old Giordano has one goal and four assists over 19 games this season with the Leafs, his third in Toronto.

Giordano, a native of Toronto, has 156 goals and 417 assists in 1,121 games spent with the Calgary Flames, Seattle Kraken and Maple Leafs over his 18-year career.

Earlier on Thursday the Maple Leafs recalled defenceman Max Lajoie from their American Hockey League affiliate Toronto Marlies.

The 28-year-old from Quebec City skated in one game for the Maple Leafs this season.