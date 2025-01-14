John Klingberg is closing in on resuming his NHL career.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the free agent defenceman is generating interest from five-to-seven teams - including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers - and a decision will be expected in two weeks.

Klingberg, 32, appeared in 14 games with the Maple Leafs last season, registering five assists before requiring season-ending hip resurfacing surgery in December of 2023.

The 6-foot-2 right shot defenceman is coming off a one-year, $4.15 million deal he signed with the Maple Leafs in July of 2023.

Drafted 131st overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2010 draft, Klingberg has 81 goals and 412 points in 633 career games split between the Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, and Maple Leafs.

The Gothenburg, Sweden, native represented his country four times at the World Championship and helped his country win back-to-back gold medals in 2017 and 2018.