It didn't take long for questions about the future to come to Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner - the lights were still on in the arena after the team's 6-1 trouncing in Game 7.

The forward fought back tears while speaking to reporters after the Florida Panthers thoroughly dismantled the Maple Leafs on home ice to advance to the Eastern Conference Final.

Marner and fellow forward John Tavares are both eligible to become unrestricted free agents on July 1, and those two - with forwards Auston Matthews and William Nylander, who form the 'Core Four' in Toronto - have faced no shortage of scrutiny in their time with the Maple Leafs.

“I don’t have any thoughts on that right now,” the 28-year-old Marner said after the game, when asked about his future in Toronto. “I mean, pretty devastated with what just happened.

“Yeah, devastated. I’ve always enjoyed this team and this city, like I always said.”

The Maple Leafs were blasted on home ice for the second time in the series after losing Game 5 by a score of 6-1 at Scotiabank Arena, as well. Their gpal differential in their final two games on home ice in the series was -10.

That led to fans throwing jerseys onto the ice during the third period, and loud boos following Marner whenever he touched the puck in the dying minutes of the deflating loss.

But Marner wasn't the only player that didn't show up in a big moment for the Maple Leafs.

Matthews finished a -1 with two shots, and was held off the score sheet for the sixth time in the series. Matthews and Marner have combined for zero goals in their six Game 7s played together - and Toronto has lost seven straight Game 7s, dating back to 2013.

“I thought the first 10 minutes they came out strong,” Matthews said after the game. “And the next 10 minutes I thought we controlled play.”

But he couldn't find an answer for why the team played so flat the rest of the way. “We had too many passengers,” he said.

Marner looked back fondly on his time playing with Matthews when speaking to reporters, but phrased it in the past tense - just as he did when speaking about playing in Toronto.

“Playing with Auston, it’s been amazing,” Marner said. “I mean, everyone on this team, so many skilled guys, but obviously, playing with Auston for the last six, seven years, whatever it’s been, it makes the game easy. And you know, he’s one of the best for a reason.”

Tavares finished a -3 in the game and a -4 for the series - tied for the second-lowest mark on the team. He told reporters after the game that he wants to stay in Toronto.

“It’s meant everything to me,” Tavares said of being a Maple Leaf. “You know, [signing here] was a big decision I made seven years ago, and I’ve loved it. It’s been amazing for me and my family.

“So, you know, just accept responsibility. We haven’t been able to come through and play well enough to get to where we want to get to.”

Toronto tied the NHL record for biggest loss in a Game 7 in NHL history, per NHL Stats.