Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews will not be available for Saturday's game against the Edmonton Oilers, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

"Given the Leafs schedule the extra time off aligns with Toronto’s focus to get their captain 100 per cent healthy," Dreger wrote on X Friday.

The decision means the 2022 Hart Trophy winner will not go head-to-head with three-time Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid. The two teams are scheduled to meet again in Edmonton on Feb. 1.

Matthews last played on Nov. 3, when the Maple Leafs lost 2-1 in overtime against the Minnesota Wild. He skated over the weekend but has been off the ice so far this week.

Head coach Craig Berube declined to use the word setback with Matthews' injury on Tuesday.

"[The injury] is just not getting to where it needs to get to," Berube said. "So, we're just trying to manage it and just trying to make sure when he comes back, he's good and 100 per cent."

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported Thursday that the hope for the Maple Leafs is that Matthews is able to return fully healthy and no longer bothered by the ailment.

"I can tell you there is some optimism here," Johnston said on Insider Trading. "Not only is his recovery believed to be moving in the right direction, but there is a feeling that when he does return, he will be completely over this issue, that this rest period will basically eliminate the issue entirely for Auston Matthews.

"The schedule is also in the favour of the Leafs at this point in time. They played already five back-to-backs this year, but right now they only have three games in 13 days. And so that gives a nice window here for Matthews to ramp himself up through practice and eventually return to the lineup."

Following Saturday's game, the Maple Leafs will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday and the Utah Hockey Club next Sunday.

In 13 games this season, Matthews has five goals and 11 points. He led all goal scorers a season ago, when he finished with 69 - the most in a single season since Mario Lemieux finished with 69 in the 1995-96 season.