Toronto Maple Leafs winger Calle Jarnkrok is week-to-week after suffering a hand injury in Thursday's win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jarnkrok was fighting for the puck with Flyers defenceman Cam York in the second period, when he slid hard into the boards. The 32-year-old received attention from the team’s training staff before leaving the ice and heading straight to the dressing room.

Jarnkrok played 8:16 and was a plus-1 during Thursday’s game, which was just his sixth game back after recovering from a broken finger.

The Gavle, Sweden native has appeared in 52 games this season for the Leafs and has 10 goals and 11 assists, having missed all of February with the previous injury.

Jarnkrok has also appeared for the Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken and Calgary Flames over the course of his 699 game NHL career.

Marner still sidelined

The Maple Leafs are growing thin at forward with Mitch Marner also currently sidelined with a lower-body injury.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dregers reports Marner is dealing with a high-ankle, with head coach Sheldon Keefe refusing to give a timeline Friday.

"It’s more than that at this point," Keefe said when asked if Marner is still day-to-day. "He won’t skate tomorrow and then we have a day off so a couple days for him to settle and sort of ramp it back up for next week"

With Marner and Jarnkrok absent, Auston Matthews centred a top line with Tyler Bertuzzi and Pontus Holmberg during Friday's practice.

Lines at Leafs practice



Bertuzzi - Matthews - Holmberg

McMann - Domi - Nylander

Knies - Tavares - Robertson

Dewar - Kampf - Gregor

Reaves



Brodie - McCabe

Rielly - Timmins

Edmundson - Liljegren

Giordano, Benoit



Samsonov

Woll

Jones



vs Hurricanes tomorrow

The Maple Leafs will take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.