Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok is "very close" to making his season debut, head coach Craig Berube said Tuesday.

The 33-year-old forward has been sidelined undergoing groin and hernia surgery in November. He was labelled month-to-month after the surgeries.

Berube said Jarnkrok still needs final clearance from team doctors before he can make his debut.

"He's feeling excellent," Berube said. "...He's feeling great on the ice. Like, he's really ready to play."

Jarnkrok was limited to 52 games last year and recorded 10 goals and 21 points. He is on the third season of a four-year, $8.4 million deal with an annual cap hit of $2.1 million.

Drafted 41st overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2010, Jarnkrok has 136 goals and 301 points in 699 career games split between the Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, and Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs enter Tuesday's against the Boston Bruins sitting atop the Atlantic Division with a 35-20-2 record. Toronto has won two straight games coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break.