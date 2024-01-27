Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok sustained a fractured knuckle during Friday's practice and is out week-to-week, head coach Sheldon Keefe said.

#Leafs Keefe says Jarnkrok sustained a fractured knuckle in Friday’s practice and will be out week-to-week. Reaves draws back into the lineup vs #NHLJets in Jarnkrok’s absence. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) January 27, 2024

The 32-year-old has played 46 games this season, recording 10 goals and nine assists.

Forward Ryan Reaves will replace Jarnkrok in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. It will be his first time in the lineup since Dec. 14.

Leafs forward Tyler Bertuzzi took part in the optional skate ahead of Saturday's matchup in Winnipeg. The 28-year-old did not play in Wednesday's win over the Jets as his wife was giving birth to their child.