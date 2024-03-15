TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitchell Marner is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, though the team believe it's a mild one.

Marner missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury on Thursday, but Dreger notes a return to the lineup does not appear far away, as Marner has not yet been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

"It's a high-ankle sprain and normally that’s problematic and there's reason for concern. In this case though, I would say that the Toronto Maple Leafs believe it’s very mild," Dreger said Thursday night during the Maple Leafs broadcast. "They got a second opinion to make sure it’s being managed correctly. He hasn’t been on the ice this week, so I don’t suspect he’ll be ready to go as early as Saturday. But it’s possible. They’re not ruling him out. But they do want to make sure that they do take the time necessary to make sure that he gets the treatment that he needs."

Marner has yet to skate since he suffered the injury in last Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. The Maple Leafs have earned wins over the Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers in his absence.

The 26-year-old forward has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season.

The Maple Leafs could have a depleted forward group for Saturday's game against the Hurricanes, with forward Calle Jarnkrok expected to miss time after crashing into the boards and exiting Thursday's victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.