Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson has requested a trade, as reported by TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The 22-year-old winger was extended a qualifying offer from the Maple Leafs earlier on Sunday, but Johnston has reported that Robertson does not intend to sign the contract, and instead wants out of the organization.

Drafted by the team with the 53rd overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, the American skater has appeared in 87 games for the Maple Leafs across parts of four seasons, scoring 17 goals and 34 points.

More to come.