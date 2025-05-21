Team Sweden just got stronger ahead of the quarter-finals at the IIHF men's world hockey championship.

Sweden announced Wednesday that Toronto Maple Leafs star William Nylander has joined the team and is expected to play in Thursday's quarter-final against Czechia.

Nylander and the Maple Leafs were eliminated from the postseason on Sunday with a Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers. The 29-year-old winger had six goals and 15 points in 13 playoff games after posting 45 goals and 84 points in 82 games during the regular season.

This year will mark Nylander's fourth appearance at the worlds as he pursues a second championship after helping Sweden win the tournament in 2017. He had two assists in three games with Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

Sweden finished preliminary round play with a 6-1-0 record, falling 5-3 to Canada to Monday for their first loss. As a result, Sweden finished second in Group A and will face Group B's third-place finisher Czechia, who also suffered just one loss in round robin play.

