The Toronto Maple Leafs dominated in shots, but are scoreless with the Boston Bruins after the first period of Game 6 on Thursday.

The Bruins lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and can advance to a second-round meeting against the Florida Panthers with a win on the road at Scotiabank Arena.

The Leafs are playing their second-straight game without 69-goal star Auston Matthews.

The NHL’s leading scorer exited Game 4 after the second period with illness and was subsequently ruled out of Games 5 and 6.

Noah Gregor was inserted into the Game 6 lineup for the Leafs, he replaced Ryan Reaves on the fourth line.

Bruins captain Brad Marchand took the first penalty of the game, a roughing infraction at the 10:31 mark, which Boston was able to kill.

Jeremy Swayman, in his fourth straight start for the Bruins, stopped 12 shots in the first period.