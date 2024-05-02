Leafs, facing elimination, are scoreless with Bruins after first period of Game 6
The Toronto Maple Leafs dominated in shots, but are scoreless with the Boston Bruins after the first period of Game 6 on Thursday.
The Bruins lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and can advance to a second-round meeting against the Florida Panthers with a win on the road at Scotiabank Arena.
The Leafs are playing their second-straight game without 69-goal star Auston Matthews.
The NHL’s leading scorer exited Game 4 after the second period with illness and was subsequently ruled out of Games 5 and 6.
Noah Gregor was inserted into the Game 6 lineup for the Leafs, he replaced Ryan Reaves on the fourth line.
Bruins captain Brad Marchand took the first penalty of the game, a roughing infraction at the 10:31 mark, which Boston was able to kill.
Jeremy Swayman, in his fourth straight start for the Bruins, stopped 12 shots in the first period.Joseph Woll, who took over between the pipes for the Leafs heading into Game 5, turned away the only shot he saw in the opening frame.