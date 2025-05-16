The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers are locked in a scoreless tie after the first period of Game 6 of their second-round series.

The Panthers lead the series 3-2 and can reach the Eastern Conference Final for the third consecutive season with a win.

The Panthers got the first two power plays of the game when Simon Benoit was sent off for interference at 5:23 and Oliver Ekman-Larsson shortly after at 9:10, but the Leafs were able to successfully kill the penalties and keep the game scoreless.

Despite two power plays, the Maple Leafs outshot the Panthers 7-3 in the period.

Nick Robertson and David Kampf were healthy scratches for the Leafs after drawing into the lineup in Game 5. Robertson scored Toronto’s only goal in the 6-1 loss. Pontus Holmberg and Calle Jarnkrok re-entered the lineup.

Evan Rodrigues remained out for the Panthers after sustaining an injury in Game 4.