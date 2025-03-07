Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves has cleared waivers on Friday afternoon.

Reaves has appeared in 35 games with the Maple Leafs this season, recording two assists and 28 penalty minutes.

Last season, he had four goals and six points in 49 games. In the playoffs, he had one assist in five games.

The 38-year-old is in the second season of a three-year, $4.05 million contract with an average annual value of $1.35 million. If Reaves heads to the AHL, the Maple Leafs will save $1.15 million against the salary cap.

