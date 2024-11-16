Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves was ejected from Saturday's game against the Edmonton Oilers after an illegal hit to the head on defenceman Darnell Nurse.

The incident occurred at the 2:41 mark of the second period when Reaves caught Nurse with a high hit as the latter was attempting to carry the puck out from behind the net.

Nurse struggled to get to his feet and was bleeding on the play, The team announced he will not return to the game.

Reaves, 37, received a five-minute major penalty for an illegal check to the head and a game misconduct.

The 6-foot-2 winger has one assist in 15 games this season.

Reaves has been suspended three times for a total of six games in his NHL career.