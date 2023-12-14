Leafs F Reaves exits game vs. Blue Jackets
Ryan Reaves - Getty Images
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves left Thursday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with a lower-body injury and did not return, the team said.
Reaves was helped to the dressing room with just over 10 minutes remaining in the first period.
TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston notes that Reaves' skate got caught in a rut as he was trying to retrieve the puck in the Leafs' zone.
The Winnipeg native had tallied a goal in 20 games this season entering Thursday's contest.
Reaves joined the Leafs as a free agent in July.
The 36 year old has 60 goals and 70 assists in 848 career regular-season games.