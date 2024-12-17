Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz will be out four-to-six weeks after undergoing surgery on his knee.

General manager Brad Treliving said Tuesday that Stolarz will undergo a procedure to remove a loose body within his knee.

“He’s going to have a procedure to have that removed,” Treliving said, noting that an MRI showed no structural damage. “It’s not a repair or anything of that nature but they are going to remove that loose body, it looks like a little pebble. … I would anticipate we are looking in the 4-6 week range, hopefully sooner rather than later.

“Obviously you don’t want to see anybody out, especially a goaltender who has been playing well like that. But it has to be addressed, and we are going to get it addressed.”

Stolarz had not skated since exiting Thursday's win over the Anaheim Ducks with a lower-body injury after the first period. He was placed on injured reserve over the weekend.

Tuesday's update came in stark contrast to the first news the team had on Stolarz last Friday.

"We got good news on him. Day to day right now. Didn't go on the ice, but we'll see tomorrow if he can get out there," head coach Craig Berube said at the time.

Stolarz has been a bright spot in his first season with the Maple Leafs, as he owns a 2.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .927 in 17 games this year.

The 30-year-old has never played more than 28 games in a season in his eight-year NHL career, and has had multiple knee surgeries as injuries have been a consistent issue for the Edison, NJ native.

The Maple Leafs recalled Dennis Hildeby from the AHL last week to help fill in with Stolarz sidelined. He stopped 24 of the 27 shots he faced in Sunday's win over the Buffalo Sabres, improving his NHL record to 2-1-0 with a .875 save percentage and a 3.68 GAA this season.

Toronto will lean heavily on Joseph Woll, who has a 8-4-0 record with a 2.24 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage this season.



Maple Leafs keep loaded top line

The Maple Leafs kept a loaded top line of William Nylander, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner together in practic Tuesday. John Tavares centred the second line with Matthew Knies and Max Pacioretty, while Bobby McMann, Max Domi and Nick Robertson remained on the third line.

David Kampf, sidelined since last month on LTIR, worked as the fourth-line centre between Steven Lorentz and Ryan Reaves as he appears to be nearing a return. Kampf, 29, has three assists in 18 games this season. He has been sidelined since logging 14:22 of ice time against the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 16.

Minten re-assigned to AHL

The return of Kampf likely led to Toronto's decision to assign centre Fraser Minten back to the AHL on Tuesday.

Minten posted two goals and four points in 11 games with the Maple Leafs after being recalled amid a rash of injuries last month. He has two goals and four points in five games with the Marlies this season.

The 20-year-old made his NHL debut last season, going without a point in four games with Toronto. He was selected 38th overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2022 draft.