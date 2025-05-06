Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz has been released from hospital after leaving Scotiabank Arena on a stretcher during Game 1 against the Florida Panthers on Monday, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

An update on Stolarz status could come later on Tuesday, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger adds.

Stolarz left the 5-4 victory in the second period with the Maple Leafs leading 4-1. Joseph Woll replaced Stolarz in net at the 10:14 mark of the second frame, with the Maple Leafs announcing that he would not return and was under evaluation at the beginning of the third period.

The 31-year-old netminder is believed to have been injured on a collision with Sam Bennett in front of the net in the second period. Stolarz initially remained in the game after taking Bennett's arm to his head and dropping to the ice during a Panthers power play in the second period. Roughly 10 minutes of real time after the incident, though, Stolarz threw up on the Leafs bench during a commercial break and was removed from the game. He later left Scotiabank Arena on a stretcher and was taken to a local hospital, per TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Johnston reported Tuesday that Bennett is not expected to face supplemental discipline for the hit, though the Maple Leafs argued he should after the win.

“Elbow to the head. Yeah. Clearly. Clear as day,” Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said of the incident post-game. “I think we handled it the way we should handle it. I'm not sure why there's not a call on it. But, I get it. They missed calls. But it's clearly a penalty."

“Well, they do their job. They'll look at everything and decide what's necessary," Berube added of the league's Department of Player Safety. "I know it's an elbow.”

"Hopefully the league will handle it and protect our players," said winger Matthew Knies, who was concussed by Bennett when the two teams met in the playoffs in 2023.

Bennett was not made available to the media after Game 1.

"Obviously we know him really well," Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said of his former teammate Stolarz after the loss. "He's played really well the whole year and [I'm] happy for him. So hopefully he's OK, but we're concentrating on our game."

Stolarz played all six games in Toronto's first-round series win over Ottawa, posting a 2.21 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.

He stopped eight of nine shots before his departure. Woll made 17 saves in relief.

Game 2 of the first round series is scheduled for Wednesday before play shifts to Florida for Game 3 on Friday.