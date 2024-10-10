Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube told reporters that goaltender Dennis Hildeby will start Thursday night as the team takes on the New Jersey Devils.

It will mark his NHL debut.

The 23-year-old played 41 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies last season, posting a 21-11-7 record with a 2.41 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

Anthony Stolarz started Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, stopping 27 shots in the defeat.

Starter Joseph Woll was placed on injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's game due to a lower-body injury.

Woll appeared in 25 games last year and posted a 12-11-1 record with a 2.95 goals-against average and .907 save percentage