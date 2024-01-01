Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov was not claimed on waivers Monday and will report to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

Samsonov was placed on waivers after he allowed six goals on 21 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

"The mistakes get magnified when you don't make saves. It's the NHL and we need saves, and we need points, and we need wins, so I'm sure [general manager Brad Treliving] is going to consider everything," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said after the loss.

Samsonov had allowed four or more goals in four consecutive starts - all losses - before being placed on waivers.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Sunday that Samsonov is not expected to dress while with the Marlies. He will focus on working with the goalie coaches and support staff and the team will reevaluate when they return from their three-game California road trip.

A year removed from his best season as a pro, winning 27 games, earning four shutouts, and posting a career-best .919 save percentage, Samsonov has struggled. He owns a 5-2-6 record with a 3.94 GAA and an .862 save percentage.

In 146 career games played, the former first-round pick of the Washington Capitals has a record of 84-34-19 with a GAA of 2.77 and a save percentage of .903.

The Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Dennis Hildeby on Monday to replace Samsonov on the roster.