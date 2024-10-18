Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll took to the ice for practice Friday for the first time since the regular season began.

Woll, who remains on injured reserve, was ruled out of Toronto's season opener last week with a lower-body injury suffered in practice.

The 26-year-old netminder was set to take the starting role for Toronto this season after appearing in 25 games last season, posting a 12-11-1 record with a 2.95 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. He also played in three playoff games, winning two, before suffering an injury that kept him out of Game 7 of the Leafs’ first-round series loss to the Boston Bruins.

Woll carries a cap hit of $766,667 this season and signed a three-year, $11 million contract extension in the off-season. He was selected 62nd overall in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Leafs and has appeared in 36 games over three seasons with the team.

The Maple Leafs are 3-1-0 this season. Anthony Stolarz has started three games, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 1.70 GAA and .940 save percentage, while Dennis Hildeby recorded a 2.02 GAA and .913 save percentage in his one start.

Stolarz could get a third straight start Saturday when the Maple Leafs host the Los Angeles Kings.



Liljegren projects to be out again

Defenceman Timothy Liljegren was back outside the top six in Friday's practice after making his season debut in Wednesday's win Los Angeles Kings.

Conor Timmins was paired with Simon Benoit on the final pairing, while Liljegren worked with Philippe Myers in the extra pairing.

The 25-year-old Liljegren went without a point in 13:55 of ice time on Wednesday. He had three goals and 23 points in 55 games last season.

Timmins, 26, has one assist in three games this season after posting one goal and 10 points in 25 games last season.