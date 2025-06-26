Brad Treliving isn't ruling out a reunion with Mitch Marner, but it won't come before July 1.

The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager said Thursday that he anticipates the star forward will hit the open market on Tuesday.

"We’ve had communication," Treliving told reporters. "I'd probably describe it (as) unless there's a significant change here, I would anticipate that he's going to hit the market."

Marner, 28, just played out the final year of a six-year, $65.4 million deal with the Leafs. He appeared in 81 games this past season, scoring 27 goals and adding 75 assists to break the 100-point mark for the first time in his nine-year career.

The Markham, Ont. native had two goals and 11 assists in 13 playoff contests.



Tavares talks continue

Treliving also said contract talks are moving along with John Tavares, but didn't have a further update.

The 34-year-old forward is also set to hit unrestricted free agency after playing out the end of his seven-year deal with his hometown team.

"As of Thursday morning the word on this one is 'inching along,'" TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston said on Early Trading. "I think it’s interesting because it does tell us that some progress is being made, albeit slow, on a player that I still believe will remain with the Maple Leafs.

"But for a player of Tavares’ calibre, it’s become clear, if it wasn’t already, that the Maple Leafs are negotiating hard in this situation. They’re taking advantage of the fact that he clearly wants to remain in Toronto and wants to find the right hometown discount.

"Make no mistake, if Tavares remains with the Maple Leafs it will be on a deal that is less than he could get on the open market on Tuesday.

"They’re still grinding away, as of Thursday. There’s consistent dialogue on this file and it’s getting time to make a deal because the Maple Leafs want to take care of business before he hits the market."

Tavares appeared in 75 games this past season, recording 38 goals and 36 assists. The former Leafs captain is now six goals away from the 500-goal mark.

Forwards Max Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz and defenceman Dakota Mermis are the team's other two impending UFAs.

Forwards Matthew Knies, Nicholas Robertson and Pontus Holmberg are set for restricted free agency.