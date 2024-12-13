Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said Friday the team got good news on Anthony Stolarz Friday, adding that the goaltender is considered day-to-day after exiting Thursday's 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks after the first period with a lower-body injury.

Berube said the team will see whether Stolarz can skate Saturday after missing Friday's session. He added the team does expect Stolarz back next week, but noted getting him back on the ice is an important step.

The Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Dennis Hildeby from the AHL's Toronto Marlies earlier on Friday on an emergency basis, with games against the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres coming up this weekend.

Stolarz made seven saves and allowed a goal prior to leaving Thursday.

The 30-year-old netminder has had multiple knee surgeries earlier in his career and has never played more than 28 games in a single season.

Stolarz has been a key contributor to the Maple Leafs success this season, going 9-5-2 with a .927 save percentage and 2.15 goals-against average.

HIldeby has a 2-2-2 record with the Marlies this season to go along with a 2.73 GAA and .897 save percentage.

The 6-foot-7 netminder appeared in two games with the Maple Leafs this season, going 1-1-0 with a 4.03 GAA and .869 save percentage.

Forward Bobby McMann is hopeful to return when the Maple Leafs take on the Red Wings on Saturday.

McMann, 28, missed the team's last six games after suffering a lower-body injury during the Maple Leafs' 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Nov. 27.

The 6-foot-2 winger has six goals and seven points in 21 games this season.

McMann skated on a line with Fraser Minten and Max Domi on Friday.