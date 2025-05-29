Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving will hold his end-of-season availability on Thursday, nearly two weeks after the team was eliminated from the postseason.

Treliving was unable to speak along Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment president Keith Pelley last week due to a scheduling conflict. In his availability, Pelley addressed the decision not to renew the contract of president Brendan Shanahan.

Pelley announced that the team was not looking to replace Shanahan and instead said he will work closer with Treliving and head coach Craig Berube. Pelley said that hockey-related decisions will remain with his hockey people. Calling himself a "holistic leader," Pelley said he intends to be a "sounding board."

"I have incredible confidence in Brad in only his second year...I think we made some strides in Brad's second season," Pelley said.

"We certainly made some strides under Chief [Berube]," he added.

Treliving is entering his third off-season with the team after replacing Kyle Dubas in 2023 and faces key decisions regarding the Maple Leafs core this summer.

Star winger Mitch Marner and centre John Tavares are both pending unrestricted free agents and could hit the open market on July 1.

The team faces no burning questions on defence and goaltender, with all six blueliners used in the playoffs and netminders Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll under contract through next season.

The Maple Leafs exited the playoffs with a Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers in their second-round series on June 18. The Panthers advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year with a Game 5 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.