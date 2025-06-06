The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Derek Lalonde as an assistant coach, joining Craig Berube's bench staff beginning next season.

Lalonde, 52, joins the team after nearly three seasons as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings. He was replaced by Todd McLellan as head coach last December after the team lost 21 of its first 34 games.

Lalonde was 89-86-23 in 198 games with the Red Wings. He came to Detroit after four seasons as an assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning and helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

The Maple Leafs had a vacancy on their coaching staff after associate coach Lane Lambert joined the Seattle Kraken last week as their new head coach.