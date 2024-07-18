The Toronto Maple Leafs hired Mark Leach as their director of amateur scouting, the team announced on Thursday.

Leach replaces Wes Clark who held the post for six seasons in Toronto. He moved onto the Pittsburgh Penguins to take the role of vice president of player personnel.

The 62-year-old spent the last 11 seasons in the Dallas Stars organization, working directly with director of amateur scouting Joe McDonnell and general manager Jim Nill in overseeing the amateur scouting department.

He previous served 20 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings as an amateur scout, helping the club to four Stanley Cups in 1997, 1998, 2002, and 2008.

Leach played four seasons with St. Lawrence University of the NCAA from 1980 to 1984 and went on to become an assistant coach with Michigan Tech and Boston College for four seasons.