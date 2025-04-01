Despite being off Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs could punch their ticket to the postseason for the ninth straight season.

The Maple Leafs will clinch their playoff spot with either a Montreal Canadiens loss to the Florida Panthers or a Columbus Blue Jackets loss to the Nashville Predators.

Toronto will continue to sit atop the Atlantic Division through Tuesday night, owning a three-point lead over the Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning, who both have one game in hand.

The Lightning will visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday, while the Maple Leafs will host the Panthers in the second half of back-to-back games for Florida on Wednesday.

First-year Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube is closing on seeing the team win the Atlantic Division for the first time since realignment. He will face more demons to exorcise in the playoffs, where Toronto has exited the first round in seven of the past eight years. The Maple Leafs reached the second round in the 2023 playoffs before falling to the Panthers in five games.

The Maple Leafs finished atop the All-Canadian North Division in the shortened 2020-21 season before falling to the Montreal Canadiens in the first round.