Goaltender Ilya Samsonov left the Toronto Maple Leafs' morning skate early but will start Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters.

Samsonov went down in what appeared to be considerable pain and gingerly made his way off the ice under his own power, heading straight to the dressing room. Keefe confirmed that Samsonov was fine after the session.

The 27-year-old is 18-5-6 with a .889 save percentage and 3.06 goals-against average in 31 games so far this season.

After struggling to start the season, Samsonov has been better since the start of the new year and has played exceptionally strong lately, winning his last four outings while allowing a total of just seven goals in those four games.

He is in his second year with Toronto after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Washington Capitals.