SUNRISE, Fla. — Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov left Game 3 of Toronto's second-round playoff series with the Florida Panthers early in Sunday's second period with an injury.

The Leafs said he would not return as the third period began. The Panthers won the game 3-2 in overtime on a winner from Sam Reinhart.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe did not have an update on the injured netminder after the game.

Leafs defenceman Luke Schenn crashed into the Russian netminder on an odd-man rush as he tried to break up the play.

Samsonov stayed down and was looked at by Toronto's trainer before exiting to the locker room.

Rookie goaltender Joseph Woll entered off the bench in Samsonov's place for Toronto, which lost the first two games at home.

Schenn was assessed a two-minute penalty for tripping on the play.

Anthony Duclair scored with one second left on Florida's power play on a nice deke to tie the game 1-1.