Max Pacioretty doesn't know if he'll play next season or ever again.

The 36-year-old winger spoke at the Toronto Maple Leafs' end-of-season availability on Tuesday.

Pacioretty, who initially joined the Leafs on a professional tryout basis before signing a one-year deal with the team, said he had trouble living apart from his family this season and will reassess once he returns home and speaks with them.

A native of New Canaan, CT, Pacioretty's career has been hampered by injury in recent seasons. He's appeared in more than 70 games just once in the past eight years and appeared in fewer than 50 games in the past five campaigns. He suited up in 37 games for the Leafs in 2024-2025, scoring five goals and adding eight assists. In 11 postseason games this spring, Pacioretty had three goals and five assists.

Originally taken with the 22nd overall selection of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Canadiens out of the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers, Pacioretty just completed his 17th NHL season.

In 939 career games with tjhe Leafs, Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights and Habs, Pacioretty has 335 goals and 346 assists.