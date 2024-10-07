The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forwards Max Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz to one-year contracts on Monday and also inked defenceman Cade Webber to a contract extension.

Pacioretty, 35, signed a one-year contract with an annual average value of $873,770 and includes an additional $626,230 in games played bonuses, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston. Lorentz, 28, signed a one-year contract with an annual average value of $775,000.

Webber, 23, signed a two-year contract extension, beginning in the 2025-26 season. The contract is a two-way deal for the 2025-26 season before becoming a one-way contract in 2026-27 and carries an average annual value of $825,000.



Pacioretty, Lorentz earn deals after PTOs

Both forwards signed Monday spent training camp with the Maple Leafs on professional tryout agreements.

Pacioretty recorded two goals and five points in four preseason games with Toronto. He appeared in 47 games with the Washington Capitals last season, recording four goals and 23 points. He added an assist in four playoff games before the Capitals were swept in the first round by the New York Rangers.

The 6-foot-2 winger returned to NHL action in January last season after tearing his right Achilles tendon for the second time in January of 2023 while a member of the Carolina Hurricanes. Pacioretty was drafted 22nd overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2007 and has 330 goals and 668 points in 902 career games split between the Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Hurricanes, and Capitals.

Lorentz joined the Maple Leafs on a professional tryout agreement on Sept. 4 and recorded a goal in four preseason games.

He appeared in 38 games with the Florida Panthers last season, recording a goal and three points. Lorentz added two goals and three points in 16 playoff games as the Panthers won their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.

The 6-foot-4 centre is coming off a two-year, $2.1 million deal he signed with the San Jose Sharks in July of 2022.

Drafted 186th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015, Lorentz has 21 goals and 43 points in 230 career games split between the Hurricanes, Sharks, and Panthers.



Webber inked through 2026-27

Webber signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs in April, one month after being acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes.

A native of Weston, MA, Webber spent the past four seasons at Boston University. He appeared in 38 games last season, notching six assists. Webber was named Hockey East's Best Defensive Defenceman for 2023-24

In 123 games over four years with the Terries, Webber scored a goal and 15 assists.

He was originally taken with the 99th overall selection of the 2019 draft out of Rivers Academy High School. He was acquired by Toronto in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

More details to follow.