The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed pending unrestricted free agent forward Steven Lorentz to a three-year, $4.05 million contract extension, the team announced Monday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $1.35 million.

Lorentz, 29, recorded eight goals and 19 points in 80 games with the Maple Leafs last season. He added two assists in 13 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the second round.

The 6-foot-4 centre is coming off a one-year, $775,000 contract.

Drafted 186th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015, Lorentz has 29 goals and 62 points in 310 career games split between the Hurricanes, San Jose Sharks, Panthers, and Maple Leafs.

Lorentz helped the Panthers win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2024.