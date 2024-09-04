The Toronto Maple Leafs have invited free-agent forward Steven Lorentz to training camp on a professional tryout basis.

Lorentz won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers last season, posting one goal and an assist in 16 games during their playoff run. He had one goal and three points in 38 regular-season games with Florida.

The 28-year-old centre posted a career-best 10 goals and 19 points in 80 games with the San Jose Sharks in 2022-23.

Selected in the seventh round of the 2015 draft by the Hurricanes, he made his professional debut with Carolina during the 2020-21 season.

The 6-foot-4 forward is a native of Kitchener, Ont.