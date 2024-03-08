Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable amount under the CBA, for cross checking Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand, NHL Player Safety announced.

Bruins forward Charlie Coyle has also been fined $5,000 for cross-checking the Leafs' Tyler Bertuzzi.

Both infractions occurred on Thursday.

McCabe, 30, has six goals and 16 assists in 56 games this year.

Coyle, 32, has 21 goals and 51 points in 65 games this season.