Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube told reporters Saturday that defenceman Jake McCabe will be good to go for Game 1 Sunday against the Ottawa Senators.

As for defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Berube said the team will see how he is on Sunday.

McCabe missed the final seven games of the regular season due to an upper-body injury. He skated on the top pairing at Saturday's session along Chris Tanev.

The 31-year-old McCabe had two goals and 21 assists for 23 points in 66 games during the regular season.

Ekman-Larsson missed the final four games of the regular season. He skated on the third pairing Saturday alongside Simon Benoit.

The 33-year-old Swede had four goals and 25 assists for 29 points in 77 games in 2024-25, his first season with the Leafs.