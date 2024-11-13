Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jani Hakanpaa has been recalled from his LTIR conditioning loan and activated off the long-term injured reserve on Wednesday.

Hakanpaa played in two games for the AHL's Marlies this past weekend as part of his LTIR conditioning loan. They were his first two games since March as he continues to rehab a knee injury and has yet to play in the NHL this season.

Toronto cleared a roster spot on Tuesday for Hakanpaa as blueliner Matt Benning was assigned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies after clearing waivers. Benning has yet to appear in a game with the Maple Leafs after being acquired last month in the trade that sent Timothy Liljegren to the San Jose Sharks.

The 6-foot-7, 225 pound Hakanpaa signed a one-year, $1.47 million deal with the team on Sept. 11.

The 32-year-old has skated in 288 career NHL games, scoring 15 goals with 45 points split between the Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars.

The Maple Leafs are back in action tonight against the Washington Capitals.