Toronto Maple Leafs assistant captain John Tavares departed their Wednesday practice early after taking a fall on the ice during a power-play drill, per TSN Leafs Insider Mark Masters.

Tavares went to the ice during the drill and immediately left the practice session. According to The Athletic's Jonas Siegel, Tavares limped off the ice favouring his right leg after the fall.

The 34-year-old forward and former captain has 20 goals and 42 points in 43 games this season.

Tavares has been a revelation in his seventh season in Toronto after agreeing to give up the captaincy to Auston Matthews in the off-season.

He is on pace to score his most goals in a season since his first with the Maple Leafs, when he scored 47 in 2018-19.

The Maple Leafs return to action against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

McCabe skates

Meanwhile, defenceman Jake McCabe skated with the team on Wednesday.

The blueliner has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury after appearing to suffer the injury during a fight with the Philadelphia Flyers' Garnet Hathaway.

McCabe and Hathaway dropped the gloves near the end of the opening period and McCabe fell hard on the ice with Hathaway landing on top of him. McCabe, whose head appeared to hit the ice, was slow to get up but did leave the playing surface under his own power.

McCabe departed after roughly 10 minutes of practicing, though Maple Leafs head coach noted afterwards that McCabe is "doing really well. There’s no setbacks with him so it’s good to see."