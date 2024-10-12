Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares will not be available for Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins due to an illness, it was announced prior to puck drop.

Head coach Craig Berube described him as a "possibility" to play at the morning skate.

The 34-year-old has one goal in two games this season, scoring in New Jersey against the Devils Thursday evening.

He had 29 goals and 36 assists for 65 points in 80 games last season for the Maple Leafs.

Following their home opener Saturday night, Toronto will next play the Los Angeles Kings at Scotiabank Arena Wednesday night.