Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube confirmed that forwards John Tavares and Matthew Knies will return to the lineup tonight against the Edmonton Oilers.

Tavares has been out of the lineup the past six games after suffering an injury in practice on Jan. 15. He was placed on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury on Jan. 16 and resumed skating earlier this week.

The 34-year-old has 20 goals and 42 points in 44 games this season, his seventh in Toronto.

Knies has missed the last two contests after suffering an upper-body injury against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 22.

The 22-year-old has 18 goals and 31 points in 47 games this season.

The Maple Leafs kick off their Western Canada and Seattle road trip tonight against Edmonton, followed by the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, Kraken on Thursday and the Vancouver Canucks next Saturday.