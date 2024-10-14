Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll returned to the ice on Monday ahead of Leafs practice, according to head coach Craig Berube. There's a chance he could return to Leafs practice on Tuesday.

"It’s a good sign. He’s improving," Berube told reporters.

Woll was slated to start the season opener against the Montreal Canadiens but was scratched late due to lower-body tightness. He was placed on injured reserve with no timetable for his return

The 26-year-old signed a three-year, $11 million extension this off-season.

Woll appeared in 25 games last year and posted a 12-11-1 record with a 2.95 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

He also played in three playoff games, winning two, before suffering an injury that kept him out of Game 7 of the Leafs’ first-round series loss to the Boston Bruins.

Woll was selected 62nd overall in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Leafs and has appeared in 36 games over three seasons with the team.

The Maple Leafs are 2-1-0 this season. Anthony Stolarz has started two games, posting a 1-1-0 record with a 1.54 GAA and .940 save percentage, while Dennis Hildeby recorded a 2.02 GAA and .913 save percentage in his one start.